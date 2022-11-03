Twitter's Chirp Dev Conference Is Another Casualty Of Musk's Takeover

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter in a massive $44 billion deal and became the sole CEO, things have quickly devolved into utter chaos. With people getting fired left and right, changes happening en masse, and even more to come, it's no longer a surprise when something gets canceled, moved, or otherwise altered. This time around, it's Twitter's annual developer conference, and some people are not happy.

As per Twitter's own Developer Platform, Chirp is "a celebration of the innovation developers have brought to Twitter, the opportunities that await, and a chance to meet and mingle with others in the developer community." This year's iteration of the conference was set to take place very soon, on November 16, 2022. The event included various workshops, technical sessions, networking opportunities, and fun things like a cocktail party and a scavenger hunt. While it was meant to take place in San Francisco, the content was also supposed to be posted online for those who couldn't make it in person.

Chirp had a tumultuous history. It was first held in 2010, but then, after just one year, it was canceled. The big comeback scheduled for 2022 was meant to be a way to "earn trust" of the developers once again, at least according to Amir Shevat, Twitter's Head of Product (via TechCrunch). Unfortunately, amidst all the current chaos, it appears that winning back trust needs to step back into the shadows.