9 Celebrities Quitting Twitter For Good After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

"The Bird is Freed," Elon Musk famously tweeted shortly after gaining control of Twitter in late October. While the debate over Twitter being truly free is debate worthy, there is no denying that the platform is undergoing rapid changes — at a pace the company has never experienced in the past. In the tumultuous week following Musk's acquisition, Twitter's organizational structure underwent massive changes. The week saw Elon fire almost all of Twitter's senior executives and board members before installing himself as the company's CEO. Musk also spent the better part of the week trying to set a "correct" price for paid Twitter Blue subscription service.

On Friday, November 4, 2022, several Twitter employees confirmed that a sizable number of Twitter staff were being let go. While Twitter was estimated to lay off almost 50% of its staff (via CNBC), neither Musk nor Twitter has confirmed the actual number of employees affected by this development. In some countries, like India for example, Twitter has reportedly decided to part ways with almost its entire workforce (via The Hindu).

Before the layoffs became public, Musk was also involved in a war of words with a handful of celebrities — including politician Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and famous author Stephen King. While many of these celebrities engaged with the new Twitter CEO, a handful of stars were so miffed with the latest developments that they decided to abandon the platform completely. In this article, we list the celebrities who decided to bid goodbye to Twitter after Musk took over.