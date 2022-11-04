The Growing List Of Brands Pausing Ads On Twitter Following Musk's Takeover

It wouldn't be wrong to say that 2022 is turning out to be the most tumultuous year Twitter has ever had in its 16-year history. Following months of suspense over Elon Musk's planned acquisition, the billionaire finally took ownership of the social media company in late October. Musk's purchase was immediately followed by massive structural changes within Twitter. He immediately ousted key figures — including CEO Parag Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Legal Policy, Trust, and Security head Vijaya Gadde. Musk then proceeded to fire Twitter's board of directors — becoming the sole director of Twitter and giving him unfettered control over the company.

Before taking control of Twitter, Musk — who claims to be a free speech absolutist — often criticized the platform's moderation policies and alleged left-wing bias. Now that he has control of one of the world's most influential social media platforms, there is a raging debate on how the platform will safeguard free speech while also ensuring vulnerable groups are protected from online harm.

Growing concerns over Twitter's uncertain future have also resulted in several users — including a handful of celebrities — (Via WSJ) permanently leaving the platform. While initial estimates put the number of Twitter deserters at over a million, Twitter may be in for further trouble as an increasing number of advertisers seem to be at least temporarily abandoning the platform. Notably, this exodus has come despite Twitter making attempts at reassuring advertisers that Twitter will continue to be a safe advertising platform.