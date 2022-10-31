Elon Musk Dismisses Twitter Board To Become Sole Director

It's official, Elon Musk now owns Twitter and has free rein to shape the website to fit his vision. His takeover has proven to be controversial among users, with some welcoming it and others signaling they'll look for greener pastures. While there's some worry about the implications of Musk's new gig as owner of Twitter, we haven't seen any official changes to Twitter's terms or its list of suspended users — those won't be coming until Musk forms a new moderation council to tackle such issues.

Right off the bat, Musk gave many former Twitter executives the boot. CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal policy head Vijaya Gadde all packed their respective bags over the weekend when the takeover deal became official. The leadership trio getting canned wasn't enough for Tesla CEO and now Twitter Overlord Elon Musk as it now looks like he is the sole owner of the entire site.