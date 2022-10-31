Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales Is Working On A Twitter Rival

While still in its infancy, Wales hopes to turn WT.Social into a full-fledged social media platform that does away with the algorithm and will "rank based on trust," according to a Twitter thread posted this morning. According to WT.Social's homepage, it calls itself "The non-toxic social network."

Essentially, instead of relying on an algorithm determined to make you scroll forever, WT.Social will prioritize content based on which accounts the users trust. According to Wales: "I don't know if it will be perfect, and I'm sure we'll have to adjust on the way, but it has to be better than this hellsite, yeah?" A social media platform based entirely on trust may have its own downsides, but it could also be a step in the right direction. Wales says that this new trust-based ranking system will be at the center of a "totally revamped" version of the app that will be going live at some point in the near future.

The future will tell whether or not WT.Social will defeat twitter and become a safe haven for users hoping to escape Musk's tutelage. With many users thinking of escaping Twitter, it's only a matter of time until a viable competitor shows up to take up the slack. Whatever that future site will be, it will likely have its own host of teething issues.