What Is Mastodon, The Twitter Alternative?

Mastodon is open source and free; users can access it through a large number of third-party mobile apps, some of them free and others paid, each offering an array of features so that there's a bit of something for everyone. Mastodon can also be accessed on desktop and even using a web browser on a mobile device, assuming you don't want to install an app. As well, anyone can start their own server — assuming they have the funds and know-how — and build a community on it, which offers a type of flexibility and a number of possibilities beyond what is available on Twitter.

Accounts are created on a server, though there's the option to move the account to a different server later on. Regardless, users are able to view content and interactions from users who created their accounts on a different server — assuming that instance is federated with others — so that despite its decentralized nature, Mastodon feels somewhat like a singular platform where everyone can participate. Many servers are created around particular topics, including ones for LGBTQ communities, technology, and even food, art, and music.

Most of the communities you can find on Twitter are also found on Mastodon — there are even multiple servers for furries, if you're into that sort of thing. At the time of writing, Mastodon says on its website that there are more than 3,000 servers on the network and more than 450,000 active monthly users, meaning there's no shortage of opportunities for interaction and engagement. That said, not every server is open to the public, and some require interested users to join a waitlist to (possibly) be granted future access to the communities.