Trump, Alex Jones, And More: The Big Names We Expect Could Be Unbanned From Twitter

Since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, the controversial entrepreneur has been making major changes to the way the social media platform is run. Among the most recent developments are Twitter's privatization, the unsurprising house cleaning (Musk ousted Twitter's former CEO Parag Agrawal and other C-level executives), and the news that Musk will allegedly undo all permanent bans after gaining control of Twitter.

According to The New York Times, Musk, in private messages with Twitter's former CEO, shared plans to lift all permanent bans other than those placed on spam accounts and those that "explicitly advocate violence." This unbanning might reinstate several notorious and high-profile accounts on Twitter, some of which were booted out for good reasons. Chief among these names is Donald Trump, whose ban reversal is likely inevitable because Musk previously expressed disagreement with the former president's ban from Twitter, calling it "morally wrong." Trump, of course, is only one of many well-known individuals who have been banned from Twitter, and we expect we'll see a number of them return in the future.