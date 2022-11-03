Twitter Employees Get Last-Minute Email Warning Layoffs Will Start On Friday

Elon Musk has allegedly started laying off Twitter staff. Rumors that the billionaire was going to show the majority of the company's 7,500 staff members the door were circulating even before the takeover was confirmed last week. One of Musk's first actions after completing the deal involved the termination of several prominent board members. Musk allegedly fired the board members for cause, meaning he does not have to pay out over a hundred million dollars as part of a "golden parachute" agreement with the executives. However, that may change if the fired board members decide to pursue the matter in court.

With regard to Twitter's other staff members, various rumors seem to be circulating. Some rumors say employees are being worked around the clock to get Musk's plan for Twitter Blue into action as soon as possible. Others claim that the "Days of Rest" scheme former CEO Jack Dorsey put into place to stop employees burning out has ended. Remote work may also be on the chopping block, with Musk expecting any staff that survives the coming cull to return to the office. And that alleged cull may be closer than anyone expects.