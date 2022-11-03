Elon Musk Removes 'Days Of Rest' For Twitter Employees, Plans To Eliminate Remote Work

Elon Musk is bringing his Tesla formula of leadership to Twitter, which means remote work is a big no and paid resting days are over for employees at the social media company. Musk, who previously praised Chinese employees for burning the midnight oil, has reportedly chalked out plans to lay off underperforming employees and is encouraging rigorous performance checks.

According to a report from Business Insider, Musk had canceled the "Days of Rest" system at Twitter, which was first put in place under former CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey. The idea was to keep employees from burning out as they worked remotely during the pandemic era. Twitter employees were reportedly not informed about the cancellation of the perk under Musk, and only noticed that the once-in-a-month, company-wide event has been scrubbed off the calendar.

Canning the rest days system doesn't come as a surprise, as Musk has reportedly told employees to work on 24/7 schedules with a "maniacal pace" to make sure they deliver on his plans on tight deadlines — or risk getting fired. Some employees are reportedly sleeping in the office to meet the targets, which include hastily rolling out the $8 per month plan to make a Twitter Blue subscription mandatory to retain the blue checkmark for verified accounts.