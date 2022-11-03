Elon Musk Removes 'Days Of Rest' For Twitter Employees, Plans To Eliminate Remote Work
Elon Musk is bringing his Tesla formula of leadership to Twitter, which means remote work is a big no and paid resting days are over for employees at the social media company. Musk, who previously praised Chinese employees for burning the midnight oil, has reportedly chalked out plans to lay off underperforming employees and is encouraging rigorous performance checks.
According to a report from Business Insider, Musk had canceled the "Days of Rest" system at Twitter, which was first put in place under former CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey. The idea was to keep employees from burning out as they worked remotely during the pandemic era. Twitter employees were reportedly not informed about the cancellation of the perk under Musk, and only noticed that the once-in-a-month, company-wide event has been scrubbed off the calendar.
Canning the rest days system doesn't come as a surprise, as Musk has reportedly told employees to work on 24/7 schedules with a "maniacal pace" to make sure they deliver on his plans on tight deadlines — or risk getting fired. Some employees are reportedly sleeping in the office to meet the targets, which include hastily rolling out the $8 per month plan to make a Twitter Blue subscription mandatory to retain the blue checkmark for verified accounts.
Bringing Tesla's no-remote-work policy to Twitter
In addition to canning the rest days for employees, Musk has also made it clear that work from home is no longer a feasible model, with the threat of layoffs hanging over their heads. According to a Bloomberg report, the new Twitter CEO is ending the work-from-anywhere policy at the company. Axios also reports that all Twitter employees will need to return physically to their office space as early as Friday. As for employees that were hired remotely, they might get a grace period of 60 days to make the relocation arrangements.
Musk reportedly sent the signals about his remote work policy all the way back in June in a virtual meeting with Twitter employees. Back then, he told employees that barring exceptional cases where a person can only work remotely, all employees will need to be in the office when he takes over. The billionaire has already implemented a similar policy at Tesla, although the argument might not work in Twitter's case. Musk recently told Tesla employees that they need to be on the company premises or get fired because Tesla makes cars and it can't be done remotely.