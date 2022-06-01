Elon Musk Wants Tesla Employees To Ditch Remote Work Or Quit

Elon Musk has made it clear to employees that the luxury of remote work is no longer acceptable at the company, and those who wish to work from home should either commit to 40 hours of office-based work beforehand or prepare to clean out their desks. The Tesla chief sent home the message via an email addressed to Tesla employees, and it has since been confirmed by Tesla investor Sam Nissim.

The r/TeslaMotors sub-Reddit's moderator also claims to have received confirmation from Tesla employees regarding the email. In the email titled "Remote work is no longer acceptable" [sic], Musk wrote that a Tesla employee will only be allowed to work from home if they first log 40 hours at a "main" Tesla office, and not a remote branch office. The billionaire made it clear that employees in disagreement with the work policy described above can "depart Tesla."

In a follow-up email that was accessed by Electrek and titled "To be super clear," Musk clarified that the office in question is one where a Tesla employee's colleagues are located, and not "some remote pseudo office." The email further adds that if a worker doesn't show up at office premises, it would serve as an assumption they have resigned. Musk also stressed that senior employees should especially maintain a more visible presence.