Twitter's New Verification Badge Fee May Be Only Days Away

Elon Musk's controversial plan to charge verified accounts a sum of $8 per month to retain the verified badge may go into effect as early as next week. The new Twitter CEO reportedly initially floated the idea of charging $20 per month for a mandatory Twitter Blue subscription that will be required to keep the verified blue checkmark, and will also offer a bunch of other exclusive features such as a dedicated bookmarks folder and a reader mode.

The idea behind forcing a Twitter Blue subscription is obviously to boost revenues and reduce Twitter's reliance on ads, according to Musk. However, this would mark the first time that verified accounts will be required to pay to keep the blue checkmark, which has been used as a trust-building system on the platform, separating reliable sources from suspicious accounts.

So far, the badge has allowed users to check the information posted by trustworthy sources like journalists, state officials, healthcare bodies, activists, and government institutions. However, Musk sees the Twitter Blue-backed verification as a tool to weed out the bot and troll accounts that he is extremely vexed about. Notably, Musk has hastened product development at Twitter to such a frantic pace that some employees are reportedly sleeping in the office to meet deadlines. Rolling out the new — and pricier — Twitter Blue tier appears to be one of them, as it may arrive by next week.