Insiders Claim Musk Will Lay Off Half Of Twitter's Workforce By End Of Week

In late October, word surfaced that Elon Musk planned to lay off most of Twitter's workers if he became the company's new owner. The acquisition deal was finalized only days later, and Musk moved quickly on purging a number of executives from the company. Less than a week later, it looks like the same may soon happen to a sizeable percentage of Twitter's employees, though the claims remain unofficial at this time.

Musk, who currently refers to himself as the Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator and lists his current location as "Hell" on his profile, has announced sweeping changes coming to the platform. The biggest among them will a drastic adjustment in how Twitter users can score their own verification badges: by paying $8 per month. The subscription fee will also cover a number of other features, with Musk suggesting they could include everything from animated avatars to spoiler alerts, the ability to tweet longer video and audio, and more.

The breakneck speed at which these changes are happening seems to have the Twitter offices in chaos; at least one employee even claims to have slept on the floor due to the apparent time crunch and work demands (via Twitter). Thousands of those individuals may no longer have a job starting on Friday, however, at least according to claims made by people who are said to have inside knowledge of the matter.