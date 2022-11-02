Current Twitter Bans Will Stay In Place For 'At Least A Few More Weeks' According To Musk

Twitter, which is now owned by its new CEO Elon Musk, is going through a tumultuous time after the recent $44 billion acquisition. With people getting fired left and right, the content moderation team reportedly having limited access to necessary tools, and endless changes coming up soon, Twitter is seemingly in chaos — and for the time being, at least, Musk doesn't have good news for those who were removed from the platform for violating one or more of its rules.

It's not a secret that Elon Musk is a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist." These views very well may affect the content moderation on the platform, which has previously tried to limit the spread of misinformation — at least to some extent. However, as everything else changes rapidly, the moderation part of Twitter has also taken a hit. Inside reports claim that the team lost access to many essential tools. This is part of the ongoing change of ownership, but as a result, only the biggest rule violations can be spotted in time.

As soon as Musk took over, he got right to work. He fired many Twitter execs and started introducing various changes; the most urgent ones affect the platform's subscription-based Twitter Blue service. It seems that users may need to subscribe in order to get verified in the future, and right away, Musk removed the ad-free articles perk that Blue subscribers used to have in the past. However, there's one thing Musk won't be changing right away, and he made that quite clear in a recent tweet.