Twitter May Look Like A Dumpster Fire, But Musk Says Usage Is Higher Than Ever

Musk revealed the news in a tweet, though he didn't provide any hard figures nor state how long the traffic has been operating above the previous record. He did say in a follow-up tweet that he hopes "the servers don't melt," which is a valid concern. High traffic spikes can and have caused platforms to experience outages, and inside sources claim the company is looking into potentially ditching its backup server capacity — which is intended to handle moments like this — in order to save money.

That aside, Musk's tweet seemingly confirms the leak published by The Verge on November 9, which also claims based on "internal FAQ" that Twitter won't take verified badges away from already-verified accounts even if they don't sign up for the $8 per month subscription. That hasn't been confirmed or denied by the company, but the same report had claimed that Twitter usage had hit an all-time high under Musk, which he confirmed later that same day.

Though Twitter usage may be higher than ever, it has been only a few days since Musk complained that Twitter revenue is down, something he blamed on "activists" pressuring advertisers (via CNBC). Whether this new claim will make advertisers feel better about returning to the platform remains to be seen. The same leak had claimed that already-verified accounts that belong to major brands will get a special "Official" label on their profiles, but there's no mention of whether post-acquisition accounts will get the same label. Asymmetrically bestowing only some brands with the label may upset their competitors, but it is possible things will change before any labels are rolled out.