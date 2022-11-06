Elon Musk Says Twitter Impersonators Will Be Banned, But There's One Exception

Elon Musk seems to have had enough of verified accounts parodying him and sharing mean or oddly funny tweets while pretending to be the billionaire. In a tweet, Musk announced that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended." Musk argues that the move has something to do with the widespread rollout of account verification.

In fact, Twitter appears to have banned a few accounts for impersonating Musk over the past few days. Ian Woolford, a professor at Australia's La Trobe University who tweets at @iawoolford, had his account suspended over the weekend. Woolford posted a few sarcastic tweets after changing the account's name to Elon Musk and even shared a funny line from an extremely famous song in India's Bhojpuri language. After his account was suspended, Woolford was interviewed by news outlet Lallantop about the whole ordeal.

Kathy Griffin/Twitter

Woolford was not the only one ribbing Musk and then facing the suspension axe, however. Comedienne Kathy Griffin's account was also suspended after she tweeted jokes over the past couple of days while impersonating Musk. NFL star Chris Kluwe's account has also been suspended following Tesla jokes. Actors Valerie Bertinelli and Brendan Fehr also changed their Twitter profile names and cracked some jokes impersonating Musk, but have since done a course correction and avoided suspension.