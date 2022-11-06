Twitter May Already Be Asking Some Laid-Off Workers To Come Back

Twitter, after laying off nearly half of its workforce in a rather questionable fashion last week, is reportedly now asking some of them to come back. According to a report from Bloomberg, Twitter is reaching out to employees, some of whom were reportedly fired by mistake. To recall, Twitter also shuttered active projects and even entire departments in a termination bloodbath a few days ago.

Regarding the layoffs, Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk wrote that "unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day." The process began rather abruptly with an unsigned email telling employees to wait for news about their employment status via an email on Friday, and that they should return home if they were already on their way to the office.

Citing multiple internal sources, the report mentions that "others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions." Soon after the layoffs began — and has since mothballed into a labor lawsuit – multiple experts and even former Twitter employees tweeted that Musk was erroneously getting rid of talent that was critical for some core Twitter systems.