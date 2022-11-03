Twitter May Shutter Two Features Made For Creators

Under Elon Musk's mercurial control, things are moving at light speed inside Twitter's offices. The focus is on product development, with Twitter Blue and Vine's revival taking priority. Amidst all the chaos with a massive layoff looming overhead, a handful of Twitter products are also on the chopping block, and a few have been put on indefinite hold.

In the latest edition of his Platformer newsletter, tech journalist Casey Newton writes that Twitter's own newsletter feature called Revue is shutting down later this year. Twitter acquired the newsletter service back in January 2021 at the height of the newsletter buzz heralded by Substack. It's a rather confusing decision, as Musk has chirped a lot recently about helping creators earn a living and paying them by milking verified users of a Twitter Blue subscription fee.

The biggest advantage of Revue was that Twitter only took a 5% cut of the creator's net subscription earnings, while Substack was taking a 10% cut back then. Twitter eventually allowed writers to put their newsletter links right in their Twitter profiles. A few weeks later, Twitter also added a subscribe button to tweets sharing a Revue newsletter article, allowing viewers to directly subscribe without any email sign-up hassles.