Twitter Employees Sue Over Elon Musk's Layoffs

Twitter is being sued by employees that were fired in a whirlwind restructuring and cost-cutting by its new CEO Elon Musk in the past few days. Musk has hinted that he will lay off employees at Twitter ever since his stake in Twitter was first disclosed months ago. Reports claim that Musk plans to let go as much as half of Twitter's entire workforce, and it all begins today.

Was not planning on doing anything like this initially... But... Look Ma I'm suing Twitter. pic.twitter.com/xxdO0bA4ZV — ma.nu (@lmanul) November 4, 2022

However, it's the method of firing employees that is really making waves, which many say is extremely callous and downright in violation of standard policies. Employees have been bracing for the layoffs ever since Musk signed the final acquisition papers last week, but the abrupt access cut-offs have left most of them puzzled. Some employees woke up only to find that they had been booted off Twitter's internal Slack, Gmail, and other proprietary software services used in the office, while their laptops were remotely wiped off.

The "Red Wedding" of Twitter's top executives and the entire board has already sparked speculations about a long legal tussle, but according to a CNBC report, the floodgates of legal action have already opened. "The class-action lawsuit was filed in San Francisco federal court Thursday by five current or former Twitter employees," says the report.