It's A Grim Friday At Twitter As Musk Shutters Entire Departments

The carnage at Twitter continues, and it's not getting any better a few days into the chaos. Elon Musk acquired the platform at the end of October 2022 in a massive $44 billion deal, and he wasted no time, getting right to work on implementing changes — whether anybody wanted them or not seems to be irrelevant. The changes that hit the hardest, so far, undoubtedly affect Twitter employees more than anyone else. Musk is firing people in droves, and some of them are starting to speak out.

It started with Elon Musk dismissing the entire Twitter board in order to become the sole Board Director. He also fired some important execs, to become the CEO. Those who are still at the company — or were, as of a couple of days ago — were faced with rapidly deteriorating working conditions. A CNBC report, corroborated by other publications, claims that Twitter employees are being asked to work 12-hour shifts in order to implement the new changes and hit all deadlines. There are no weekends, either.

It's hard to confirm how true these claims are, but they are coming from many different sources. A photo of a Twitter employee sleeping at work was posted online, and the person in the photo admitted to it, albeit keeping a positive attitude about the whole thing. Twitter employees were given a last-minute warning that massive layoffs are coming this Friday, and it seems that Musk followed up on that promise, all because of the need to up the revenue of Twitter.