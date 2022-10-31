No Golden Parachutes After All? Musk Reportedly Fired Twitter's Top Execs 'For Cause'

One of Elon Musk's first actions after purchasing Twitter for $44 billion was the firing of three prominent executives. CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and the company's legal head Vijaya Gadde were all shown the door a few days ago, but it wasn't all bad news for the former board members. In addition to the tens of millions they were set to receive for their substantial amounts of Twitter stock, all three executives had a "golden parachute" clause in place. The clause meant the three would each receive a share of $120 million. But as with everything else in the Elon Musk/Twitter saga, it's not as straightforward as that.

The golden parachute isn't the only money the executives received from the deal. During their time at Twitter, each board member accumulated a large amount of stock in the company. As was the case with every other shareholder, their stock was snapped up by Musk at a price of $54.20 per share when the deal was finalized. In toal, the three board members had around 1.2 million shares in the company, which, at the time of the takeover, were worth $65 million. Not every board member had an equal number of shares, as Vijaya Gadde had the most of the three, with her stock being valued at around $35 million.

Should the golden parachute ever get paid out, the three executives would again receive different amounts. Former CEO Parag Agrawal would be the big winner there, with his payout being somewhere in the region of $56 million. The clause also includes other perks, such as paying out an additional year's salary to each board member that was let go and extending their health benefits for a year as well.