Twitter Blue With Verification For $7.99 Monthly Fee Rolls Out In App Update

Elon Musk's Twitter Blue plans just took a major step forward. The Twitter App's description in the Apple App Store has just been updated to list the new price and upcoming features. The world's richest man has long talked about making major changes to the social network, and those changes are falling into place rapidly following his late-October acquisition of the company. The most high-profile change to the way the site works revolves around its iconic "blue checkmark." While the checkmark was traditionally free and used to verify an account of public interest was genuine, it will soon be available to all "Blue" users.

While initial rumors put the price as high as $20 a month, the company will soon be offering a "checkmark," along with a few other features, for $8 a month in countries like the United States, and a lower figure based on regional economies in other countries. As the title may suggest, verification currently involves proving your identity in some way. This process could also become simpler under Musk's new plans.

One of Blue's current standout features could soon be rolling out to all users. The recently added "Edit Button" is only available to people who have signed up for the premium service, but there has been a suggestion that Musk may make the long-anticipated feature standard on the platform. Musk may also be planning to monetize other areas of Twitter, including giving users the option to send direct messages to celebrities and other "VIP" accounts for a fee.