Elon Musk Thinks You'll Pay To DM Twitter VIPs

Elon Musk is going all-in on milking money from the platform, and quickly, as he faces an exodus of advertisers, a drastically shrunk workforce, and the pressure of paying nearly a billion dollars each year in interest to his banking friends that supported the acquisition. At the top of those money-making plans is the Twitter Blue subscription that will sell a blue verified badge for $8 per month and paywalled videos.

But according to a report from The New York Times that cites internal documents, Twitter's mercurial new CEO is exploring plans for paid direct messages. Think of it as Cameo, but instead of personalized video messages or live calls, Twitter will let you chat with an influential personality in their DMs.

The idea, which is currently a work in progress, aims to offer a special section in the DMs where celebrities or other high-profile Twitter users will see paid message requests. Of course, it's their choice if they choose to accept the paid message or the paid message request.

That's a huge risk, as celebrities with millions of fans might not necessarily feel the need to earn a dollar, or two, by texting a fan. Then there's a risk that a celebrity might let their team do the chatting on their behalf, which would be misleading and defeats the entire purpose of developing such a feature in the first place.