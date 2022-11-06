Why Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says The Layoffs Are His Fault

In what one could interpret as a heartfelt message over Twitter's recent decision to lay off about half of its workforce, co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey recently shared his thoughts on the matter, taking responsibility for the number of jobs lost. In his tweet thread, which was published the day after new Twitter owner Elon Musk made the layoffs official, Dorsey said that the company grew too quickly under his watch, putting it in its current position.

Twitter has notoriously struggled to turn a profit, and Musk is aiming to change that — after all, he has to pay around $1 billion in interest every year (via WaPo). The ways he has gone about transforming the platform and reducing its expenses have been heavily criticized, however, as reports from inside claim that employees are working around the clock in an intense effort to hit short product deadlines. The rapid rate at which these changes have been made has seemingly made a mess of things. Sources claim Twitter is trying to get some laid off employees to come back, for example, alleging that some of the people weren't supposed to be laid off, while others reportedly have skills the company needs.

Thus far his efforts, though popular with some, seem to be backfiring; some ad companies have since distanced themselves from Twitter (and Musk's bad faith poll likely didn't help matters), and the billionaire recently complained that ad revenue has experienced a "massive" decrease (via CNN), something he blamed on "activists." Not all of the negative attention is focused on Musk, however, and it seems Dorsey has also felt the heat.