Twitter Has Lost Two Major Ad Brands After A Tumultuous Week

It's no surprise that Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has been messy. Ironically, the biggest problem Twitter has might well be what prompted Musk to buy the outlet in the first place: freedom of expression. While he has made a relentless attempt to brand himself as a champion of free speech, he has not been forthcoming about what he thinks "free speech" actually means.

Even while polling whether free speech or "political correctness" should guide Twitter's future, Musk banned thousands of Twitter users whose speech he didn't like. His plan for a content moderation council to review bans in place from before his tenure also seems to be less substance than show. Twitter Trust and Safety head Yoel Roth's valiant attempt to explain Twitter's new content rules doesn't even mention the project:

Here are the facts about where Twitterâ€™s Trust & Safety and moderation capacity stands today: tl;dr: While we said goodbye to incredibly talented friends and colleagues yesterday, our core moderation capabilities remain in place. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 4, 2022

In short, with the possible exception of Elon Musk himself, nobody has the slightest idea what they're allowed to say on Twitter anymore. With that kind of uncertainty, it's no surprise major brands are pausing spend on the platform. GM has already tapped out, as have General Mills, Pfizer, and Volkswagen Group. Major ad agencies Havas, Interpublic Group, and IPG are also advising their clients to pause Twitter ads.

Per AdWeek, two of Twitter's major ad clients will be doing the same.