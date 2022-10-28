General Motors Has Suspended Advertising On Twitter, Here's Why

Now that Elon Musk has finally followed through on his pledge to buy Twitter, sources are scrambling to anticipate the changes sure to follow on the social media giant. One of the most urgent questions is whether carmakers in competition with Musk's Tesla will continue to use a platform that, to some extent, belongs to a competitor.

CNBC has reported on an early sign of the possible future of carmakers and potentially other brands at odds with Musk. General Motors, in its own words, will be "pausing" its involvement with Twitter as it assesses what it means to engage with a platform under the new rules.

There's more happening here than GM simply taking their digital ball and going home, however. What the automaker is doing –- and other companies may well follow -– is a careful reappraisal of their engagement with Twitter as it relates to their business, their image, and the expectations of stakeholders.