Ten Million Voters Said Elon Musk Should Step Down As Twitter Boss

Elon Musk has just made yet another controversial move in regards to Twitter, and this time around, he may have been playing with fire. Ever since the entrepreneur spent a whopping $44 billion on purchasing Twitter, he'd been acting as the sole leader and the captain of this ship, which some might say is sinking. In fact, one of his first moves upon buying the social media platform was to fire the entire board of directors and become the sole CEO. Now, it seems that Musk may have changed his mind about just who should be in charge.

So far, Musk has ruled Twitter with an iron fist. He started out by cutting a large portion of Twitter's workforce, and for those who remained, he had really high expectations. In an email sent out to the remaining staff, he said that he needed them to be more "hardcore" in order to meet the goals of Twitter 2.0. Meanwhile, the platform suffered from a lack of moderation and various issues caused by the lack of oversight — hardly helped by the drastic decrease in workforce numbers.

Musk has frequently used his own Twitter profile to share updates and engage in discussion on topics related to the platform. The billionaire also makes use of the polling feature — one example of this is Musk's poll as to whether the account of former president Donald Trump should have been reinstated. The poll ended with a "yes," and Musk followed through, unbanning Trump from the platform. This time around, Musk's poll results affect the future of the Twitter CEO himself.