Elon Musk's 'Hardcore' Twitter Demands Have Reportedly Backfired

Elon Musk has never portrayed himself as someone easy to work for. The world's richest man has been implementing harsh working practices at his other companies for years, and fully expects his staff at Twitter to work to the same standards. However, some of Twitter's staff have voiced objections in recent weeks, leading to some very public firings.

Now, things may have come to a head. In an email sent out at midnight Pacific Time on November 16, Musk told employees that they had to be more "hardcore" if the company was to survive in an "increasingly competitive world." The email went on to tell employees they had to commit to long hours and that "only exceptional performance would constitute a passing grade." The staff who received the email were given until 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday to accept Musk's vision for Twitter 2.0 or choose to leave the company.

The employees opting to leave would be offered the same three-month severance package other employees received during the company's recent layoffs. Musk may have been expecting some of the weaker, less committed staff members to bow out while the majority would remain and be dedicated to his cause. In reality, he may have just dealt a crippling blow to his new company.