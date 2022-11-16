Musk Pitches 'Hardcore' Twitter 2.0 To Employees, Tells Them To Commit Or Leave

Twitter staff may experience another round of layoffs soon after the company's CEO sent out a midnight email containing a very demanding ultimatum. Elon Musk's controversial acquisition of Twitter has had far-reaching impacts affecting everyone from celebrities with verification checkmarks, to major corporations, to politicians who are worried Twitter's new policies will undermine laws they are implementing. Arguably, the group most affected by Musk's takeover is the company's staff, who have faced weeks of layoffs, strict demands, and the withdrawal of popular policies.

Remote work and "days of rest" have also reportedly been axed by Musk. The policies were implemented by former CEO Jack Dorsey in an attempt to improve employees' quality of life and reduce stress during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Musk's other companies, including Tesla, do not currently allow most workers to perform their jobs remotely. The policy change serves to bring Twitter, which historically embraced practices like remote work even before it became more mainstream, into line. The "days of rest" policy encouraged employees to set aside at least one day a week when they would not have any meetings scheduled. The policy also included an additional day off per month for all Twitter staff, on top of traditional company-observed holidays. The policy was implemented in an attempt to reduce burnout as office dynamics and schedules changed during COVID-19.

In addition to reducing the number of days off Twitter employees have access to, Musk is also demanding more on the days they do work. In an attempt to get new policies like the changes to Twitter Blue implemented, the new CEO has been demanding employees take on "24/7 schedules" and work at a "maniacal pace." Up until now, these demands have been rumors, but Musk may have just made them a condition of employment.