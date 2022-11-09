Meta Layoffs Dwarf Elon's Twitter Woes As Metaverse Skepticism Grows

While a lot of the focus has been on Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, his plans for Twitter Blue, and his axing of large numbers of the company's staff, there are other things going on in Silicon Valley. While Musk can argue a good portion of Twitter's layoffs would have happened anyway, other tech companies are also undergoing a restructuring as stock prices tumble. Meta, which was formerly known as Facebook, is one of them with thousands of staff being shown the door in a bid to cut costs and increase efficiency.

Last week, Twitter laid off around 50% of its workforce. Musk said the layoffs were necessary to help turn the company's fortunes around and make it profitable. Former CEO Jack Dorsey also took some responsibility for the mass firings, claiming that he "grew the company size too quickly," and apologizing to the former employees. The layoffs didn't come out of nowhere, either; rumors that Musk intended to lay off an even greater number of employees — up to 75% — had circulated for weeks.

The billionaire ended up retaining more staff than that and has allegedly attempted to bring some of the staff that was laid off back. Reports indicate that some of the staff Twitter let go were important if Musk wants his planned features, like the new Twitter Blue plan, implemented quickly. Others who were fired apparently had essential roles in maintaining the platform's core functions. Meta's layoffs have also been rumored for a while, but there is a chance Meta's managers put more thought into who they were releasing and who would be retained than Twitter did.