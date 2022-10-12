Even Employees Are Avoiding The Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg is a strong believer in the metaverse concept. The Facebook founder seems to be gambling his company's future success on VR, AR, and the metaverse as a whole taking off. If he's right, Meta could be the main player in a market worth trillions annually. If he's wrong, then the financial impact both he and his company have already felt might just be the tip of the iceberg. While most of Meta's departments are doing well, the area responsible for Zuckerberg's AR and VR projects is losing tens of billions of dollars.

This, coupled with decreased shareholder confidence and an overall downturn in tech stocks, has led to Zuckerberg losing around half of his net worth so far. The losses may explain the Quest 2's price increase or the hefty price tag the company's new flagship device is carrying. The metaverse concept is a gamble, and its backers will need to keep shareholders happy if they want a chance of seeing their longer-term bets pay out.

As outlined in the early stages of Connect 2022, the gaming side of things is doing quite well. During the keynote, it was confirmed that a third of Quest apps have amassed over $1 million in sales. Major intellectual properties like Marvel comics and "The Walking Dead" have stakes in the VR gaming world. Original concepts like "Blade and Sorcery," along with "BoneLabs," are also incredibly popular. But the metaverse is about more than gaming, and for Zuckerberg's gamble to pay off, VR and AR may have to carve out a market in other areas. As an alternative to the office, it's not doing well.