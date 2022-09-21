How Mark Zuckerberg Just Lost Over Half Of His Wealth

In February, the company admitted it had lost over $10 billion in income on its VR project with the final quarter of 2021 being its worst financial period overall. Other parts of the company, such as Facebook's advertising services, are incredibly profitable. That money isn't just going on headsets and games; it's actually all part of Zuckerberg's attempt to lay the foundations of the metaverse, which he sees as the next version of the internet. To put it simply, Zuckerberg sees the metaverse as an internet you can walk around, hang out, work, and attend events in. Your physical presence in that world is made possible through the use of a VR headset.

Not everyone is as sold on the concept as the Facebook founder. The financial revelation prompted a backlash that Meta's board has been trying to mitigate ever since. In June, Meta's flagship headset got a major price increase, ith the base model going from just under $300 to just under $400. There had long been suggestions that Meta had been selling its hardware at a loss or break even in an attempt to dominate the market. The problems don't just exist on the hardware front either. In the last few months, Meta unveiled more of the company's "HorizonWorlds" VR social platform and was panned for how bad the whole thing looked.

All of the evidence suggests Zuckerberg's VR gamble, which formed a core part of Meta Connect 2021 and is likely to feature heavily in the 2022 event, is what is putting shareholders off. But despite things looking bleak in the short term, Zuckerberg's backing of the metaverse may pay off massively in the future.