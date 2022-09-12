Meta Quest Pro Design Leaks After Headset Was Left In Hotel Room

Initially, the headset seemed to be left behind for good, but Cardenas has since told The Verge that the owner of this engineering sample got in touch and claimed it. There is no telling what really happened here. If the person did indeed leave the headset behind by accident, this is bad luck, and it's unlikely that we will ever hear of the potential consequences of this situation.

However, it could have been left behind on purpose, or perhaps the story shared by Cardenas is just a cover-up. Mind you, we're entering entirely speculative territory here, and the official version remains unchanged — the headset had been found left behind in a hotel. But if it wasn't, this wouldn't be such a bad way to drive up the hype.

For one, Cardenas is certainly a gamer, with a budding Twitch channel called Zectariuz Gaming. It's certainly interesting that the headset was found by someone who not only cared to open the box and show it off to the public but also is a gamer with a following, albeit rather small. While companies often actively discourage leaks (and even pursue those responsible), it's not exactly a bad thing for the news cycle to be buzzing with information about an upcoming product. It helps promote the product and ramps up the excitement in a natural, inexpensive way.

We will likely never know the true story of the Meta Quest Pro leak, but what we do know is that its release is inching closer. The headset is rumored to be revealed on October 11, 2022, during the Meta Connect event.