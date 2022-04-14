Meta Project Cambria Leak Reveals What The Headset May Look Like

Meta, formerly Facebook, named itself after its next big attempt to dominate the world of social networking: the metaverse. The company is no stranger to virtual worlds, especially after its purchase of VR pioneer Oculus, but it needs to step up its game to really deliver on the hype it's generating. Among other things, Meta needs to dive deep into AR territory where physical reality and digital artifacts blend together. To pull that off, Meta needs a new mixed reality headset that supports both VR and AR use cases, and that is exactly what might arrive sometime this year. If this latest leak about Meta's Project Cambria is any indicator, the product could definitely change the game in both performance and design.

It's almost comical how quickly Meta made a U-turn after positioning the Oculus Quest 2 as the best way to experience virtual worlds. The standalone headset offers more freedom of movement than its tethered predecessors like the Rift S and it arrived with a price tag that makes VR more accessible for everyone. Soon after, Meta essentially ditched the Oculus branding for something yet to be revealed and it's taking a few steps in a different direction, one that will enable both virtual reality and augmented reality experiences.

Although both technologies revolve around virtual objects, VR and AR work in slightly different ways, though both still fit the Metaverse narrative. For AR to be truly convincing, though, it has to allow digital objects to overlay on top of (or behind) real-world objects nearly seamlessly — and for that to happen, you will need better sensors and better displays, certainly far more than what is currently offered by the Quest 2 headset.