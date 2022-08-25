Meta Project Cambria VR Headset Is Just Around The Corner

Virtual reality and even the metaverse may have taken a backseat in the news, but that doesn't mean it has fallen off the map. VR's presence was definitely seen and felt at the ongoing Gamescom trade fair, and there might even be bigger news coming our way in the next few months. There are very few big names in the VR market these days aside from HTC Vive and Oculus, though the latter has been engulfed by its parent's Meta brand. Some might still be mourning the death of Oculus, but Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is assuring fans and customers that it's still in the game, and its CEO just gave a ballpark date for the release of its next VR headset.

It's rather disappointing that Meta decided to retire the Oculus brand, considering Oculus has had a more established identity in the VR market. It's not exactly surprising, though, given what companies usually do after an acquisition. It did raise concerns about whether Meta has given up on VR, which would have implied backtracking on its metaverse mission.

That's not the case, of course, and Meta is apparently ready to reveal what it has been working on for so long. Rumors about a new headset codenamed Project Cambria have been going around for almost a year now, ever since the device was teased at Meta's Connect 2021 conference. There are still no concrete details, at least not officially, but we might not have to wait long to get the full scoop about Meta's first VR headset under its own name.