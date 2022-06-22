The Metaverse Standards Forum Is A Joke Without These 5 Members

It looks like the metaverse won't be the Wild West that today's social media platforms have evolved into thanks to a consortium of big names that will maintain a level of oversight and foster collaboration by developing open standards. Dubbed the Metaverse Standards Forum, it is an open and free industry-wide body that includes companies like Meta, Sony, Epic Games, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Unity, among others.

The goal is to foster "industry-wide cooperation on interoperability standards needed to build the open metaverse" by using tactics such as hackathons, prototype implementation, and open-source tooling. To put it simply, the Metaverse Standards Forum wants to do for the metaverse what Matter will soon accomplish for smart home devices: bringing together brands like Samsung, Google, and Apple to create an open standard for connecting gadgets and allow interoperability.

"Building an open and inclusive metaverse at pervasive scale will demand a constellation of open interoperability standards," the founding members say in a press release. The list of participants is huge and brimming with key stakeholders. Meta and Microsoft already have their hands deep in hardware and software development. Qualcomm is a key silicon supplier and already sounds bullish on the metaverse future. Epic and Unity are at the forefront of creating metaverse experiences with a great talent pool at their disposal. With that said, there are a few glaring omissions in the consortium that are hard to miss.