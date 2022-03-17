Matter Delayed Again, As Smart Home Standard Struggles With Spec

Matter — the universal smart home connectivity standard backed by the likes of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung — has been delayed until the fall season of 2022, and the reason behind the delay is somewhat surprising. Per Matter's blog post and a statement shared with The Verge from the Connectivity Standards Alliance's Michelle Mindala-Freeman, the delay has to do with the unexpected popularity and unprecedented adoption by partners willing to make Matter-certified smart home devices. This isn't the first delay for Matter's rollout, but CSA says the finish line is now in sight.

In case you're unfamiliar with Matter, it is being promoted as a universal language that will let everything from smart bulbs and TVs to smart locks and thermostats talk to each other without any brand or operating system limitations. For those who prefer a more technical explanation, Matter is a wireless interoperability standard for smart home devices. The goal is to lift the ecosystem restrictions and keep the average homeowner from having a breakdown over the messy situation with weird hub requirements and other compatibility woes that currently plague smart home gadgets.