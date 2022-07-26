Meta Quest 2 Just Got An Unwelcome Price Hike

Electronics consumers are used to hardware prices going down as time goes on, but going up? That's not something typically associated with devices that aren't being at least incrementally improved in some way. But that's exactly what's happening as Meta has announced plans to bump up the cost of both the 128GB and 256GB versions of its Meta Quest 2 VR headsets despite the device being on the market since October 2020.

This is supposedly due to a need to "keep driving the VR industry forward with best-in-class hardware, action-packed games, and cutting-edge research." That said, it's not a common tactic when it comes to hardware sales as video game consoles are often sold at a loss, with software sales making up for it. Even the recently released (or technically still-being-released) Steam Deck is theorized to have a pretty small profit margin.

Rising costs of both manufacturing and distribution are cited as the primary factors for the price hike, though the Meta Quest 2 is hardly a special case in that regard. So why the extra cost for both models, and why is it the same flat rate increase for each of them? Maybe the hope is to encourage a jump in sales as more potential customers who were on the fence decide to grab a headset now and save some money. Perhaps it's an attempt to recoup some of the company's billions in Q4 2021 losses. Whatever the reason, it's happening.