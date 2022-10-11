Meta Quest Pro Vs. Meta Quest 2: The Major Differences Explained

A glance at the spec sheet of the two products gives us an idea about the differences between the Meta Quest Pro and the Meta Quest 2. Beginning with the design, it is amply evident that the two headsets look very different from each other, with the Quest 2 being significantly smaller in size. In addition, while the Quest 2 came powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 chip, the more powerful Meta Quest Pro gets a refreshed iteration of the same chip dubbed the Snapdragon XR2+. The new hardware is said to be capable of handling 50% higher sustained power compared to the outgoing chipset.

In addition, while the Quest 2 gets 128GB and 256GB internal storage options, the Quest Pro comes in a single 256GB variant. A major upgrade is also seen in the amount of memory, with the Quest Pro getting twice the amount of RAM (12GB) as the Quest 2 (6GB). The Quest Pro also packs a higher display resolution and uses dual QLED panels as opposed to the single LCD setup on the Quest 2. Being the physically larger machine between the two, the Meta Quest Pro accommodates a much larger 5,000 mAh battery compared to the 3,640 mAh battery found in the Quest 2. The controllers used on both headsets also look quite different.

Meta has confirmed that it will sell the Meta Quest Pro alongside the Quest 2 model. Given the massive price difference between the two products, it would be interesting to see how many takers the company finds for the super-expensive Pro model.