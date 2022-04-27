Things You Never Knew Your Oculus Quest 2 Could Do

First, a warning — Meta's Guardian system is an important safety feature that alerts you as you get close to the safe play place boundary. Although you can turn the Guardian off, you probably shouldn't. While you may see amazing things in the VR world, you are essentially blindfolded in the real world. Accidents happen with safety features in place, some of which are documented on Reddit, so turning off those safety features increase your chances of injury.

There are times when turning the Guardian off makes sense, and the ability to turn it off is listed as a "development" feature. Some Youtubers have made VR renditions of their houses; it would be impossible to wander around one with a Guardian in place. If you are sitting down to enjoy a movie in VR, turning the guardian off might be a better option than the stationary boundary. If you place one of the controllers too far away from you, it might cause the Guardian to show up and obstruct your view.

As NYU's Future Reality Lab explains, disabling the Guardian involves enabling developer mode. To do this: open the Oculus mobile app on your phone or tablet, go to settings, more settings, developer mode, then enable. You should now have access to a developer section in your headset's settings. Put your headset on, go to settings>system>developer and you'll see the option to turn off the Guardian. Before your Quest disables the Guardian, a warning box pops up and you will have to accept any injuries that come from disabling the headset's primary safety feature are your fault.