SideQuest can sideload PC VR games on Oculus Quest using a phone

Facebook and Oculus are pushing the Quest 2 as the pinnacle of its VR systems so far because of its versatility. While primarily a standalone headset, the Quest 2 can also run Oculus’ PC-based VR content by tethering it to a desktop or laptop. The versatility, however, ends there but SideQuest now has a more mobile solution. The developers have proudly announced an Android app that brings its PC VR content to the Oculus Quest 2 without using a PC.

As its name suggests, SideQeuest is a utility that lets you sideload VR games and apps on the Oculus Quest headsets outside of the Oculus Store. Its primary purpose is to offer another repository of VR content that isn’t beholden to Oculus’s and Facebook’s whims. Something like an itch.io for VR.

To do that, however, users need to have a way to sideload those VR apps onto the Quest headset, hence the name. It started out as a desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux, making it the equivalent of Oculus’s own PC program. Now, however, you can take your VR games with you wherever you go, as long as you have your phone.

SideQuest’s mobile app lets you connect your Oculus Quest, both first-gen or number 2, to an Android phone to sideload the apps you want to play. You can even do this wirelessly, though you will first need to set it up using a cable at least once.

SideQuest’s mobile app is currently available only for Android, with no word on an iOS equivalent. Of course, it should be noted that these VR content reside outside of the Oculus Store and maybe a mixed variety when it comes to quality.