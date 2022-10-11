Meta Quest Pro Is A High-End VR Headset With A Price Tag To Match

Meta has introduced its fancy new flagship VR headset, the Quest Pro. The latest metaverse gear from the company comes armed with 10 high-resolution sensors, five on each side of the curved glass enclosure. The biggest upgrade happens in the optics department, which features a custom-designed backlight system to deliver 75% higher contrast, according to the company.

The two LCD panels up front rely on local dimming tech and employ quantum dot technology to boost the color profile of on-screen content. Meta has also upped the resolution figures for the Quest Pro's screen, increasing the pixel density by 37% and packing in 10% more pixels for each degree of screen movement. Plus, there is more space for lens adjustment, alongside a new dial for more precise controls.

The peripheral vision has also been increased by 50%, which is quite a meaningful upgrade when it comes to offering more immersive experiences. Another major optical hardware upgrade is the pancake lens system, which replaces the traditional Fresnel lens array inside VR headsets. Working in tandem with 500 LED units that are all individually controlled, the pancake lens system folds light multiple times, allowing the lens array to take up 40% less space inside the headset body.