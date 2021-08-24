Oculus Quest 2 128GB released with same price

This week Facebook and Oculus released the Oculus Quest 2 with 128GB internal storage. This device is essentially the same as the version released at the tail end of 2020, save the storage it has for data AND the included up-to-date face pad. This latest version of the Oculus Quest 2 has the same starting price as the original, with the same controllers and hardware setup as the version released before.

The first release of the Oculus Quest 2 had two iterations. The lesser of the two had a price of $299 USD and 64GB internal storage. The more expensive version had a price of $399 USD and included 256GB internal storage. Both versions looked the same and included the same hardware aside from the amount of data storage within.

The Oculus Quest 2 with 256GB is not currently available for sale from Oculus online. This is likely due to the company switching out old units for new units OR simply adding new face pads to already-packaged units before preparing for shipping.

It’s likely the 256GB version will return to availability from the Oculus Store at some point in the near future, or it stands to reason that said online store would remove the device from the site altogether. As of now, the 256GB version has a system with which users can be notified via email about availability.

Oculus Quest 2 is available from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon, as well as direct from the Oculus store online. This is the first time the device has been put back on sale since it was removed earlier this year after reports of skin irritation from wearers. The new version has a new face pad that is also available for free for users that purchased the headset in the past.