Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employees For Slack Criticism, Proceeds To Mock Them

Elon Musk's Twitter firing spree doesn't seem to be slowing down. The world's richest man started his spell as the owner of the social media platform by firing several prominent board members, then followed up by laying off over half of the company's staff in an attempt to cut costs. Entire departments were dismantled, and some firings may have been premature, reportedly leading to the company desperately asking former staff responsible for key projects to come back to their jobs.

Other staff members simply chose to leave, including the company's chief privacy officer, chief compliance officer, and chief information security officer — which may leave Musk's latest venture more vulnerable to scrutiny from the FTC. Some of the layoffs were also quite surprising. Yoel Roth, who was responsible for Trust and Safety at the company, spearheaded efforts to reduce the trolling and hate speech that spiked following Musk's takeover of Twitter. Musk retweeted, quoted, and replied to Roth several times, which made his resignation all the more surprising.

Rumors also circulated that the staff who survived the mass layoffs were being forced to hit tight deadlines or risk losing their jobs, as well. Perks former CEO Jack Dorsey introduced to improve his employees' quality of life, like working from home and "days of rest,” were scrapped. Staff was also forced to adopt "24/7 schedules" while working on projects like Twitter's controversial blue checkmark changes. As you might expect, many of Twitter's staff members aren't too happy with how their situation has changed since Musk took charge. Some have used the company's Slack channels to criticize the changes, while others have used Twitter itself to highlight their disapproval. From a job security standpoint, this might not have been the best idea.