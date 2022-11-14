We Just Watched Elon Musk Fire A Developer Via Tweet

As the recent layoffs at Twitter — and less recent layoffs at Tesla — have shown us, Elon Musk isn't afraid to put someone out of a job. One of Musk's more high-profile actions after taking the reins at Twitter involved firing several high-profile members of the company's board "for cause." The board members weren't the only people forced to exit Twitter following the takeover, with Musk laying off around half of the company's workforce shortly afterward. Entire departments were dissolved as cuts were made and surviving employees were shifted around during a major restructuring operation. However, some of those layoffs may have been premature, with the company allegedly asking several employees to come back after it emerged they were more necessary for the day-to-day running of the company than the managers responsible for making the cuts anticipated.

Musk claimed the layoffs were necessary due to the amount of money the company was losing and would have likely happened anyway. This claim was backed up to some degree by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who took responsibility for the cuts and claims to have grown "the company's size too quickly." Although the exact criteria managers used when deciding who got to stay and who ultimately left isn't known, it's safe to assume most of the remaining employees were regarded as having more to offer the company than their former colleagues did. But surviving the cuts doesn't mean an employee is safe, as one engineer has recently found out. The apparently former Twitter employee was publicly fired after engaging in a Twitter debate with Musk.