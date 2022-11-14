Amazon Reportedly Plans To Lay Off As Many As 10k Employees

Despite another holiday season looming on the horizon, the Amazon workforce will drop by around 10,000 with layoffs starting this week, according to reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The news comes on the heels of another WSJ report that claims Amazon has hemorrhaged $5 billion annually in operating losses in recent years, and a Bloomberg report that reveals Amazon set an infamous record as the first public company to tank in market value by $1 trillion.

Historically, Amazon has always temporarily beefed up its workforce for the holiday season, and still plans to add 150,000 employees to its payroll this year (via CNBC). The rumored layoffs target the tech giant's human resources, devices, and retail logistics departments, the sources claim. The cuts are reportedly part of an effort to parry back the financial hurts of multiple less-than-profitable sectors within the tech giant's biome, including Alexa and other devices, a flopped attempt at providing primary and urgent care, and robot-driven home delivery.

Amazon rode into the present day on an all-time profit high during the pandemic. The company's workforce had doubled over two years, sparking ambitious plans for expansion and new R&D endeavors. Since September, though, Amazon has frozen the filling of thousands of open roles across the corporate, retail, and specialty sectors, while CNBC reports that Amazon shares have slipped by around 2.5% today, November 14.