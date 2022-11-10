Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue

Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa.

Twitter's huge layoffs came shortly after Musk officially acquired the company. Pre-takeover rumors suggested Musk could lay off up to three-quarters of Twitter's 7,500 staff, but in the end, only around half were shown the door. According to several reports, the company would have had to shed staff even if Musk didn't purchase it. However, reports also emerged that Twitter may have miscalculated exactly which employees should be let go. The mass-firing included key staff responsible for working on complex areas of the site, such as coding the programs it uses for security. Other layoffs include some of the staff the company needs to keep if it is to hit Musk's ambitious deadlines on new projects. As a result, Twitter has reportedly been trying to lure certain staff members back to their roles.

Meta, which was formerly known as Facebook, followed up a few days later by laying off more staff than Twitter had ever employed. Around 11,000 people were laid off in total, which represents roughly 13% of Meta's employee base. Zuckerberg took personal responsibility for the layoffs, saying that many had predicted the surge in revenue tech companies saw early on in the 2020 coronavirus pandemic would continue. Zuckerberg believed this too and "overinvested" in the company, hiring more staff than it could maintain. Now Amazon is the latest company to acknowledge its heavy losses and attempt to restructure.