Amazon Upgrades Its Delivery Drone With Next-Gen MK30

Amazon is committed to its vision of autonomous package delivery via drone. In a multiyear development process that has seen both progress and setbacks, the global retailer has finally reached a testing phase. Key to that phase will be a brand new design for a delivery drone, one tricked out with the absolute latest in unmanned flight technology.

To say the least, the transition from "a delivery driver brings you a box" to "a robot drops it out of the sky" has come with a few hurdles. At the same time, Amazon is adamant that drone delivery is the future for at least part of its business. Ever since Amazon patented its first drone in 2016 — the tech at the time more closely resembled a tiny hot air balloon on the back of an RC plane – the company has been committed to the creation of a safe, autonomous drone delivery system. The MK30, as Amazon is calling its latest box bot, is a significant step toward that outcome.