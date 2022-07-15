Here's Where Amazon's Prime Air Delivery Drones Will Be Dropping Orders Next

Every year, Amazon ships billions of packages to customers around the globe. Delivering those packages is a combination of Amazon's own drivers, national postal services, and companies like UPS. With delivery being such a huge part of its business, the company is always on the lookout for cheaper and more efficient ways to get packages into customers' hands.

One futuristic delivery method the online retailer has been toying with involves drones. The service is named "Amazon Prime Air" and could revolutionize the company's distribution arm. The autonomous airborne vehicles could simply pick up a box, fly it to a pre-arranged drop-off point, then fly back to the warehouse to recharge or pick up another package. Drop-off points could theoretically be anywhere of a reasonable size with open-air access — like a back garden. Amazon's drones fly with six degrees of freedom, are capable of taking off and landing vertically, and contain an on board AI to keep deliveries on track. There's no point in streamlining your system if the method you switch to is worse — so the design is heavily based on dealing with common hazards like strong winds and power lines.

Drones aren't the only flight-based method of delivery Amazon has considered. Back in 2016, it filed a patent for what looks like a small hot air balloon with a few drone-like elements. Although the delivery balloon doesn't seem to have gone anywhere, it does potentially have some logic behind it. Regular drones have a lot of positives, but a major downside of their use is the noise they produce. Even at a distance, one small drone can sound similar to a swarm of angry bees. With the volume of packages Amazon moves daily, the noise pollution a horde of its drones would produce is difficult to comprehend.