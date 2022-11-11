Musk Changes Twitter's Rules For Parody Accounts

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who spent a whopping $44 billion on purchasing the platform just a couple of weeks ago, continues trying to implement new changes every single day. Whether good or bad, these changes are happening, and Musk talks about some of them on his own Twitter page. The latest "upgrade" served up by Musk and what's left of his Twitter team affects parody accounts.

Almost from the moment Musk obtained the platform and fired the board of directors, he made it quite clear that things will be changing. He fired thousands of employees with no warning, put a definitive end to all remote work in the company, and supposedly made those who still work at Twitter work 12-hour shifts in order to carry out the new agenda. Musk pays a great deal of attention to Twitter Blue and the verification system on the platform. Previously, verification was given to notable accounts, but Musk introduced paid Blue verification that comes as part of the monthly subscription.

Musk's plan was to get rid of the "corrupt" legacy verified accounts and enforce Twitter Blue as the only way for users to get verified, or so it seemed. However, as Reuters reports, some of the previously verified accounts have now gotten their badge back and the $8/month checkmark seems to have disappeared for some accounts. It's all up in the air, but amongst this confusion, Musk is still introducing yet another change.