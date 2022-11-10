Elon Musk Vows To Remove Twitter's Old, 'Corrupt' Verification Checkmarks

Another day, another Twitter change courtesy of Elon Musk. After Musk bought the platform for a whopping $44 billion, he set right out to make changes, all with the purpose of making Twitter profitable. It might take a while to dig his way back out from under the debt, but Musk is determined to try, and a large part of the plan seems to lie in the Twitter verification system as well as the Twitter Blue subscription.

With all of the chaos currently surrounding the platform, it's not hard to see why some advertisers are steering clear of Twitter for a while. On the other hand, some brands will undoubtedly enjoy the extra attention Twitter is currently receiving. In any case, it seems that Musk is not planning to rely solely on ads, because he's pushing his engineers to work hard on re-designing the Twitter Blue subscription model and perks.

So far, Musk has upped the price of Blue to $8 per month and decided to gatekeep verification behind that monthly paywall. In other words, users can now obtain the previously elusive blue checkmark by simply paying a subscription, although other users can see whether they were verified through Twitter Blue or through other means. Now, it seems like the latter might not be relevant anymore.